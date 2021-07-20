SHREVEPORT, La. – Two Shreveport men were sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter in separate cases stemming from the combined efforts of federal and local law enforcement agencies to curb gun violence in the area as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release.
LaBroderick B. Gandy, 29, was charged in an indictment with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and pled guilty to the charge on March 23. Gandy was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to prosecutors, Gandy was found in possession of a firearm when he was arrested on March 20, 2020 by Shreveport police. A citizen reported shots fired at an apartment complex on Pines Road and provided a description of a man who appeared to have pulled a gun from his belt.
Officers found the man and saw him throw something into a wooded area. They searched and found a gun.
Gandy has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance in 2017, aggravated assault with a firearm in 2015 and simple assault in2014, which prohibited him from having a firearm.
In a separate case, Michael S. Collins, Jr., 22, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
Collins pleaded guilty to the charge on March 26. The government said Collins approached a mail carrier with a firearm visible in his vehicle and said he wanted a package that did not have his name on it. The package was being shipped to a vacant house so the postal worker told him he could get it at the main post office.
Police were waiting there and after Collins left with the package they stopped him. Collins was sitting on a loaded .40-caliber pistol and had an AR-15 with a drum magazine loaded with 56 rounds behind the driver’s seat. Collins also had over $2,300 in cash and a package containing approximately three pounds of marijuana edibles and a scale.
Additionally, the package Collins picked up from the post office contained over four pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana inside.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tennille Gilreath and J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the cases.