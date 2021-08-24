Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required to enter LSU games

LSU players run into Tiger Stadium amid fireworks in this undated photo. (Photo by The Advocate staff)
BATON ROUGE, La. - Fans attending LSU home games this season must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of kickoff, the school announced Tuesday morning.
Everyone 12 and older will have to have either received one dose of a vaccine or taken a PCR test. The policy will begin with LSU's home opener Sept. 11 against McNeese State.
