SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport voters will have a chance to cut commute times if they approve Proposition 2 in the city's upcoming bond election.
Prop 2 is for technology projects. Most of the nearly $23 million plan is to expand a fiber optic network, and installation of smart traffic signals.
That means you'd see more of those those sensors to detect stopped cars atop traffic lights. New traffic light arms would go up at 59 signals -- along with state of the art technology -- to improve traffic flow.
The city's Chief Technology Officer, Keith Hanson, said it's past time for Shreveport to join other cities with modern timing of traffic lights.
"It doesn't help having idling cars sitting everywhere," Hanson said. "All of us say it's 15 minutes to get from here to there. It might be 10 after this because your lights are timed properly at that point."
Hanson said being stuck at traffic lights was one of the biggest complaints that Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration heard on its listening tour this year.
The fiber optic lines to run the system would be laid along three major arteries -- Line Avenue, Jewella and Hollywood. Hanson says the smart systems would also give first responders green lights during emergencies.
"Where an EMS unit is barreling down the road as fast as they can to the hospital, because they have you in the back and you need life saving care. Now they don't have to worry about red lights. As they approach, the signals begin to change for them along the way," Hanson said.
He also says expanding a city-owned fiber optic network could make some money back.
"Those can be used for everything from ISP's (internet service providers) wanting to expand into neighborhoods along that route, leasing lines from us that are in excess capacity. So the fiber will actually be a revenue generating item for the city," Hanson said.
Early voting is underway. Election day is Dec. 11.
