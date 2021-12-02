SHREVEPORT, La -- Voters could pave the way to a smoother ride if they pass Proposition 4 in the upcoming bond election. Much of it would pay to replace a vital overpass that's rated in critical condition.
That's the Linwood overpass. It passes over rail lines, connecting the downtown area with the LSU Health medical district.
The long bridge was built back in 1950. It's in danger of being closed even before it can be replaced.
"We're worried that the next inspection, or an inspection in the near future, we're going to discover something where we have to shut that bridge down indefinitely until it can get it addressed," says City Engineer Patrick Furlong.
"It's not just one thing. There's lots of components that have deteriorated and need to be addressed," he added.
Prop 4 asks for a total of more than $63.4 million dollars in streets and bridge projects. The Linwood Overpass takes up almost a third of that money -- $20 million.
The rest of the money -- about $43 million -- would be spread across the city for other projects.
"There's a major backlog of work that needs to be done. I think everybody that drives on our streets can see that," Furlong said. "This allocation for these streets would just be another huge step forward. Getting some bad streets addressed, reducing damage to people's vehicles, reducing citizen frustration, making the city more attractive for people moving here, for businesses that are interested in coming here."
Furlong explained why the bond proposal is needed.
"The needs for improvements to our city roads far, far outweighs the resources that we currently have," he said.
Early voting runs through Saturday. Election day is next Saturday, December 11.
You can read more about all of the bond proposals here.