SHREVEPORT, La -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration hope voters will say yes to better parks and recreation centers in the upcoming bond election.
Proposition 5 asks for more than $21.1 million for SPAR. About half of that money would go to amenities at parks facilities all around town.
SPAR Director Shelly Ragle said park improvements were second only to crime among concerns voiced by citizens on the listening tour earlier this year.
"Parks are where communities start. It's where a city starts," Ragle said. "And when you look at all the issues that are going on in Shreveport, they go back to communities."
Ragle said playground equipment hasn't been improved in more than two decades. Much of it needs to be added or replaced.
When asked what happens if voters say no, Ragle said, "You'll see some of our playground equipment have to be removed, which is sad for children."
"Querbes Rec Center -- it's not even in a condition to keep in operation. We might have to close it and move children to other rec centers," Ragle added. "Some of our tennis courts, some of those will be hard to teach on, because they need to be resurfaced."
Other items in prop 5 include upgrades to walking trails, outdoor restrooms, golf courses, and ceiling restoration at Municipal Auditorium.
Election day for the overall $237 million bond package is Dec. 11. Early voting will end Saturday.
To read more about all that's in the bond package, click here.