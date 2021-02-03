SHREVEPORT, La. – A 100-plus acre site in Shreveport that was in the running for an Amazon facility was given the green light Wednesday to move forward with a preliminary site plan should the company – or any others – knock on the door.
The Shreveport/Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission four years ago approved the property’s development plan. However, since some time has passed with no activity, the property owners had to resubmit the site for review.
A lot of potential prospects have looked at the land.
RELATED STORY: Is Amazon coming to Shreveport?
“We just haven’t landed one yet,” said Mark Snow of Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland Inc. “As soon as we land one then we will build.”
Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke told KTBS last month the site was in the running for a possible Amazon fulfillment center. But the company in December opted to put its first such facility in Carencro.
A preliminary site plan Snow provided to the commission showed how two buildings – one at 1.4 million square feet and the other at 1 million square feet – would be positioned on the property for a prospective client.
He pointed out that the property owners, Franks Management Group, is going to great expense to clear the tree-covered acreage to make it easier for prospects to see what’s available.
“There’s been a lot of interest in the site,” Snow said.
A citizen who owns property near there didn’t speak for or against the site plan but asked Snow if the property owners had revisited the traffic study for the area. It’s already “consumed by 18-wheelers” because of its location at Interstate 20 and Greenwood Road, she said.
Snow said evaluations are a constant part of the process to make a property sell. An updated traffic study is already being discussed with the state highway department.
Sheena Bryant of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership spoke in favor of the preliminary plan, telling the commission there are only five certified greenfield sites that are 100 acres or larger in north Louisiana. The I-20/Greenwood Road site is one of a few offering visibility to I-20.
“This site has seriously been considered for many strong projects,” Bryant said, adding, there is no reason it won’t continue to stay in the running. “This site has been such a benefit to us.”