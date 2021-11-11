SHREVEPORT, La- In the upcoming elections this Saturday, a proposed amendment to the Louisiana State Constitution could mean bid changes to the state's tax system.
Right now, every individual Parish has control over the collection of sales taxes. This makes it difficult for business who are active in multiple parishes because each parish requires a different tax return.
A centralized entity would help large businesses by enabling them to only file one tax return for the state, rather than having to cater to every individual parish.
Though the proposal has received bi-partisan support, there are some concerns that it could take control from local governments over their Parish's tax revenue.
For now, the proposed amendment is still in its early stages, so details would have to come later. For now, it's up to voters to decide what direction the state should take.