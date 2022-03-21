BATON ROUGE, La. - A proposal that would allow adoptees in Louisiana to obtain an uncertified copy of their original birth certificate at the age of 24 cleared its first legislative hurdle on Monday.
Under existing law, adoptees are barred from viewing their original birth certificate – which includes names of their birth mother and birth father – unless they’re able to convince the courts that there’s a compelling reason to unseal the records.
But state Rep. Charles Owen, a Rosepine Republican and adoptee who last year tried – and failed – to get access to his own birth certificate, said it’s unfair for the government to withhold a record about him from him.
“This is a liberty and freedom thing, for me,” Owen said.
House Bill 450, sponsored by Owen, would allow adoptees that are at least 24 years old to obtain a copy of their birth certificate from the state register of vital records without having to petition the court. It advanced Monday out of the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure without objection and now heads to the full House for debate.
The measure faced opposition from anti-abortion groups, who argued that without the presumption that birth records will remain confidential, mothers may resort to abortion over adoption.
