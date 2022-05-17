SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo Parish commissioner wants to crack down on drive-by shootings by limiting the amount of ammunition a person can have in a loaded gun while traveling on a parish roadway.
The ordinance, proposed by Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson, was advanced to Thursday’s regular meeting for formal action. Four of the 10 commissioners at Monday’s work session voted against the advancement: Todd Hopkins, Mario Chavez, Ed Lazarus and Jim Taliaferro.
In the meantime, Commissioner John Paul Young asked parish attorney Donna Frazier to prepare a memo on the legality of the ordinance as it relates to existing laws. There was discussion Monday about whether the parish can put a law in place that is more restrictive.
Johnson’s ordinance would apply to firearms with a magazine capable of holding more than 20 rounds of ammunition. It would require those magazines to be removed from the guns while in a vehicle being driven on parish roads.
If a person is going to a shooting range or hunting and carrying more ammunition than that, the gun “doesn’t need to be loaded anyway,” Johnson said. “Why have a gun with over 20 rounds in a vehicle anyway?”
Johnson said the ordinance would benefit law enforcement who could use it as a means of stopping drivers under surveillance for drive-by shootings. “Police can use this to pull them over before the shootings happen and use this to make an arrest and confiscate the guns,” he said.
While some expressed understanding at Johnson’s reasoning, there were questions about whether it went too far and took away a person’s right to protection.
“We’re OK with having multiple guns in my car,” said Taliaferro, a former police officer, but added, “An unloaded weapon for my personal protection does me no good.”
Commissioner Steven Jackson said, “I just see such an outcry to do something about the violence in our community. because everyone is asking us to do something. And I don’t see anything that will limit anyone’s ability to carry a weapon.”
Johnson said the last couple of gun ordinances he put before the commission failed because opposition from those who “came down about the right to bear arms.”
“I don’t care what you have at home. But on a public road, you don’t need a gun with more than 20 rounds,” Johnson said.
“We need to send a message of responsible gun ownership,” Commissioner Steffon Jones said.
If enacted, the law would only apply to roads outside of municipalities in the parish.