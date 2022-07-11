SHREVEPORT, La. -- The would-be startup recycler who's failed to provide a performance bond has issued something else to the city -- her plan to sue.
Charlette Edwards, president of C. Edwards Concepts, sent a 15-page letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins, the City of Shreveport and Councilman John Nickelson.
She targets Nickelson for leading the push for a performance bond to protect the city in case she fails. The council kept the bond in place at the last meeting.
In her letter, Edwards said the council approved the bond because of her "race, gender and color." She calls it "an "impermissible amendment."
She said the city was already "protected by the termination for cause." That's part of the contract where the city could fire Edwards for non-performance.
Edwards said she's suffered "anxiety," "sleep problems, and stress related hair loss" because of the 18-month ordeal.
Bottom line, Edwards says she plans to sue "for the full amount of the $9.5 million, 5-year contract."
Perkins' spokeswoman said the city would not comment on a pending lawsuit.
But Nickelson tells KTBS 3 News of the contract agreement with Edwards, "The fact that it has remained under consideration for as long as it has is an embarrassment to the city. I will continue to oppose it for the balance of my time on the council."
Edwards fell under scrutiny because her company has no experience, equipment or employees for municipal curbside pickup of recyclables.
Under the contract, Edwards would only be paid monthly after services rendered. She would have to obtain a performance bond worth one year's value of the contract -- $1.9 million.
Public Works Director Gary Norman and City Councilman Jerry Bowman recently indicated it's time for the city to move on to a different sort of recycling program. Read that story here.