SHREVEPORT, La. – The prosecution of a Shreveport mother accused of throwing her two sons off a bridge, killing one, is on hold pending the receipt of sanity commission reports.
Ureka Black, 32, was initially scheduled to appear in Caddo District Court today for arraignment. A new arraignment date has not been set.
District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. in September appointed a two-member sanity commission to evaluate Black’s mental condition. Their findings have not yet been filed with the court.
Black’s court-appointed attorney asked for the commission in motions filed in the case. She said Black does not have the mental capacity to understand proceedings and at the time of the offense did not have the ability to tell right from wrong.
Black is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Shreveport police say Black tossed 10-month-old Joshua Black and 5-year-old Elijah Black into Cross Lake on Sept. 24.
First-responders found both boys floating in the water. Joshua was dead; Elijah had an injury to his face but was alive.
Black has prior arrests – six in Caddo and five in Bossier – but has spent minimal time behind bars. Charges include human trafficking, prostitution, aggravated arson, trespassing, resisting arrest, simple assault, domestic abuse battery, property damage and drug offenses.
There are numerous notations in Black’s court records where she was ordered to attending counseling, anger management and parenting classes in connection to her convictions and court-ordered probation. Black either would ignore the court order or attend one or two classes then quit.