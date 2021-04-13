LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — An Arkansas man who was photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol in January has requested he be released from custody. But according to U.S. prosecutors on the case, 60-year-old Richard Barnett of Gravette should remain behind bars.
Attorneys for Barnett filed a motion requesting he be released from custody last week, 40/29 reported. This comes a month after he reportedly replaced his attorneys because he was frustrated that he was still in custody.
U.S. attorneys responded on Monday with a motion that says Barnett "poses an ongoing and specific threat of prospective danger" and he must remain in custody until his trial. The federal court filing outlines how Barnett was allegedly involved in the insurrection that left five people dead.
The motion includes photos of a note Barnett bragged about putting on Pelosi's desk that says "Hey Nancy, Bigo was here b****."
"At that time, the defendant was outfitted with a stun gun purchased for the occasion, and he went on to pose for a photographer, confront officers, give an interview with a reporter, and take to a bullhorn to rile up the crowd," the motion says. "He then returned to his home in Arkansas, where he hid or destroyed evidence."
Barnett has pleaded not guilty to eight charges for his involvement with the insurrection on Jan. 6. He surrendered to authorities in Arkansas on Jan. 8 and the FBI said it conducted a "thorough and meticulous" search of his home later that day. A federal judge denied bail for Barnett later that month and said his behavior was "brazen, entitled, and dangerous." She called him "one of the stars of this assault."
He is currently being held in Washington D.C. and his next court date is set for May 4.