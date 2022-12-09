TEXARKANA, Texas – Three men were charged with felony solicitation after allegedly agreeing to pay an undercover officer for sex earlier this month.
On Dec. 2, the Texarkana, Texas female officer was approached by each man in their private vehicles in the 500 blocks of Elm and Oak Streets, near the downtown public library and a public park, according to the probable cause affidavits.
Morris Aaron, 26, of Doddridge, Ark., Daniel Lee Rayborn, 55, of Texarkana, Ark. and Ricky Dale Woods, 41, of Texarkana, Ark. were each charged with felony prostitution and, if convicted, are facing six months to two years in a Texas state jail.
In lieu of incarceration, a probation term is a possibility under Texas law.
Aaron was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and is currently in custody at the Bowie County jail on bonds totaling $6,000.
Rayborn and Woods are currently out on bonds of $3,000 each.