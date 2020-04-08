BOSSIER CITY, La.- Bossier Parish EMS is protecting patients and paramedics when transporting individuals with COVID-19.
EMS director Steve Nezat came up with the plan.
He created a separation tent to protect patients and paramedics inside ems vehicles.
“It’s not air type but it will keep everything inside when we zip the corners down,” Nezat said.
“Also it has a vent that pulls the air where we can put the patient on the oxygen while there.”
One paramedic says this tent has lessened the fears of patients and medics on the front line.
“I try to tell them upfront that we’re doing this for your protection,” Bossier Parish Paramedic Emily Dean said.
“I know this mask isn’t the most comfortable, you're already short of breath I’m putting these flaps down because I want to protect you as much as you passing something that can pass to me as me passing something to you so they’ve been very understanding.”
Bossier Parish EMS has placed a separation tent in each EMS vehicle.