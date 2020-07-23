SHREVEPORT, La. -- A protective barrier is going up around the Confederate monument in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
Workers Thursday morning began erecting what will essentially be a wooden box about 16 to 20 feet tall around the monument. The project was supposed to have happened by Friday but was delayed when the Caddo Parish Commission enlisted an engineer to design the structure.
The commission voted last week to put up the barrier to quell controversy surrounding the monument until it can be moved.
Monday, the commission reached an agreement with the monument's owner, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, to move the statue. A timetable has not been set; however, the settlement states the new location will be designated by Aug. 30.
The commission said it would seek bids on the actual removal, transportation and installation at a new site. The commission included $500,000 in this year's budget to cover costs of removing and relocating the monument.