BALDWIN, La- The family of Quawan Charles and the Stand Black organization are planning a protest on Saturday at the Baldwin Police Department.
According to a release from Stand Black, the event is being held to protest against the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Baldwin Police Department due to what the organization calls an "obvious mishandling of the situation."
15-year-old Charles was found dead in an unidentified wooded area off Ed Broussard Road in Loreauville on Nov. 3.
No arrests have been made, and neither the coroner nor the police had released any information to the family, the Thursday release stated.
Friday, the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office released their "preliminary findings," which said that Charles likely died from drowning. A manner of death has not been determined pending final autopsy.
The family has stated they believe foul play was a factor in his death. An independent autopsy will also be conducted, the family says.
"These agencies need to be held accountable and their lack of transparency is unacceptable," the release states.
The protest was held Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Baldwin Police Department, located at 16125 LA-182, in Baldwin.