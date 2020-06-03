SHREVEPORT, La. - Body cams were the focus of demonstrations in Shreveport on Wednesday as part of the 45 days of protest in the city.
It's in response to police brutality racism and social injustice in Shreveport.
They're pushing for body cameras for officers. It was a digital push as organizers are still trying to stay mindful of not spreading COVID-19.
Right now, there is a change.org petition asking Shreveport government to require SPD to wear body cameras.
Hayley Owens, the person who started the petition, says the February 2019 death of Anthony Childs is what raised the need for body cameras.
The goal started at 100 signatures and because they exceeded that so quickly, the goal was raised to 10,000. Then raised again to 15,000.
KTBS asked owens why she thought support grew so quickly.
"Everybody is incredibly upset and it's like all eyes are on the situation at hand,” Owens said. “So the more people see it, the more they realize we can do something about this and we can do something about this locally. It’s going to help the people in our own community."
Omari Ho-sang, the organizer of the 45 days of action protest says, although, it doesn't prevent situations that has happened in the past, it can help uphold accountability of officers.
"If the body cam provides additional documentation of what is happening when officers are in communities and on the streets, whether engaging with folks...,” said Ho-Sang. “So, as we look at training practices and what we're teaching in the academy, let's look at okay how is Officer A, B, or C engaging with folks and how can we modify that and evolve that so we can have better relations with the community and police."
Owens says once she reaches the goal, she will write a letter to Shreveport council.
Shreveport city councilman Grayson Boucher says that the council is already on board with getting body cams for police, but paying for them is the problem.
He says the department has about 40 body cams and there are about five hundred officers on the force.
In a press conference last week, Chief Ben Raymond says the total cost will be about $2.9 million.
Boucher says that may be a challenge, because right now, the city's money is very tight.
“Our goal right now is within the next 30 days to see if there are some federal government grant out there that might be available for us to do that,” said Boucher. “If not, then we would have to move some money around in the police budget. We’ve got several unfilled positions at the police department right now that i don’t believe can be filled by the end of the year. So, hopefully some of that money can come from there.”
Boucher says the chief, the mayor, and the CAO are all working on a plan to present it to the council.
On Thursday there's a protest planned to take place downtown Shreveport at Government plaza. That starts at 1 pm.