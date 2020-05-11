SHREVEPORT, La. - A handful of employees who work at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center say they've had enough.
That's why they were protesting out front the center Monday asking for more Personal Protective Equipment.
Protestors say they've been given old and expired masks, even though the center has boxes of new N-95 masks that were donated to them.
They were also advocating for hazard pay and say employees are having to use their sick leave.
Chandra Baker is the chapter president of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents support staff at the VA.
She said to the medical center... PPE is Personal Protective Equipment.
For them, it stands for “Please Protect our Employees."
"Let’s work together. They’ve given outdated, expired PPEs when we know there is a pod that came in from West Virginia two months ago… with thousands and thousands of N-95 masks. Did they give them out to us? No. They are saving them for a contingency plan. Well, the contingency plan is now,” said Baker.
Baker said she'd love to sit down and have a conversation with the medical director over zoom and work something out as soon as possible.