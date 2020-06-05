SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was day five of 45 days of action in Shreveport.It's to protest racism, police brutality, and social injustice.
A prayer vigil was held at Little Union Baptist Church. The vigil had speakers from pastors all over city. Mayor Adrian Perkins also said a few words.
Little Union happens to be very significant to the Civil Rights Movement.
Monday is the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. delivering a speech at this church in his last visit to Shreveport. It's also where Doctor Harry Blake was beaten by police after a memorial in the 1960s.
Associate Minister Asriel Mclain said this was Shreveport's civil rights epicenter.
"We take pride in that," said Mclain. "Of course when anything that comes to Civil Rights, there was no question that it would be Little Union. My father was what you would call a person that when you got in jail in the 60s, they would call C.C. Mclain and he would help get you out."
He says meetings for boycotts, sit- ins, and voter registration drives happened at the church.