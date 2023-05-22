SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council may vote to repeal an ordinance banning smoking in downtown casinos. On Monday, organizers for the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco Free Living gathered in front of Government Plaza before the City Council Meeting took place.
The city banned smoking in restaurants, bars, and gaming facilities in august 2021. Since then, casinos are arguing that a decrease in revenue and attendance is directly related to the smoking ban. Protestors are arguing that the drop is most likely due to other factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic.
If the council approves the ordinance, Bally's and Sam's Town would be allowed one floor to permit smoking. Protestors are saying that this is a direct threat to employees and patron's health due to second-hand smoke and third-hand smoke from particles lingering on clothing and hair that could affect their families at home.
Shreveport is the latest city in Louisiana to ban smoking in its indoor facilities, but if repealed, the Shreveport City Council will be the first legislative body in the state to reverse a smoking ban.
There will be another protest on May 23rd at 2 PM before the City Council votes at their meeting at 3 PM. Protestors are urging the community to voice their concerns and help keep Shreveport smoke free.