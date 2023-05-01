IDABEL, Okla. -- Close to 50 protesters showed up outside the McCurtain county commissioners office Monday morning to show their continued support for resignations of some county leaders in the wake of audio recordings the McCurtain-Gazette News released last month.
"There was silence in that room by several individuals on March 6 and we will not tolerate that in this community, in this county, individuals who do not uphold the moral conscience of this community," said Steve Blakenship.
Many of the protesters went inside the McCurtain County Commission meeting that started at 9 a.m. to speak directly to county officials. District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned last month. Qualifying is underway for a special election in June to fill the seat.
Protesters say Jennings' resignation is not enough. They still want Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Larry Hendrix, Alicia Manning and Robert Beck to step down from their positions immediately.
“We are not going to be silenced. We are going to speak up and we are going to be heard until justice is served," said Princessai Johns.
Gov. Kevin Stitt also has said the sheriff and other officials should resign.
"We feel like the county is not being served, and we need these people to step out of their positions because they are not protecting us. They are wanting to lynch and hang black people. That’s just not what we are about in this county. We need some people who are going to protect us," said Jennifer Watson.
This is the fourth protest since a secret recording by the newspaper came out back in early March where the officials could be heard threatening the lives of two local reporters and talked about lynching black people. The protesters KTBS spoke with said they will continue their efforts and protests at these commission meetings until all of those involved are out of office.