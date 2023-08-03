PROVENCAL, La. - A Provencal man suffering from serious injuries has been airlifted to a regional trauma center following a metal cutting incident at his home, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wight said.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a medical emergency involving a container explosion in the 100 block of Harmony Road near Provencal.
Deputies and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. to find a 57-year-old Provencal man suffering from what appeared to be serious non-life threatening injuries.
Life Air Med chopper was dispatched to the scene along with Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 4 to assist with a landing zone in Provencal.
Witnesses said the man was using a grinder and attempting to cut an oxygen cylinder for scrap metal when the bottle exploded.