PROVENCAL, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish woman was killed early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Provencal, state police said in a news release.
The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Tommie Scoggins of Provencal.
It happened before 7:30 a.m. on state Highway 117 north of state Highway 118. Troopers said 45-year-old Brian A. Todd of Olla was southbound on Highway 117 when he crossed the center line and hit a pickup head-on that was driven by Scoggins.
Scoggins was not restrained and died at the scene. Todd, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.