BOSSIER CITY, La. - A school that is bursting at the seams with students is now expanding.
Tuesday afternoon, Providence Classical Academy hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the its new high school building. More parking, a second entrance and baseball and softball fields also will be created.
The project is funded by donations and key donors, Scotty and Esperanza Moran.
“My wife and I started this school with 17 kids and now it’s grown into a school of 640 students and honestly we’re just busting at the seam,” said Howard Davis, school founder said. “It’s gonna allow us to have our own high school building and have more space both for high school students and for K through 8th grade.”
Sixteen classrooms, two science labs, an art room and library, large common rooms, administrative offices, and an outdoor classroom/amphitheater will be added.
The school, located on Old Brownlee Road, is expected to be opening in late 2024.
The softball/baseball fields will include a 12,000 square-foot, 500-seat gym (competition court with seating configuration or two full courts), soccer field and a track coming at a later date.
Phase 2 for completing the master plan for the Providence campus includes a performing arts wing, which will be approximately 10,000 square-feet. This wing will feature a choir room, 450-seat theater with stage and backstage, and a band room.