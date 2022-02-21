BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana utility regulators are set to receive on Wednesday Entergy’s request to charge its customers $3.2 billion to get the lights back on after five storms in 2020 and 2021.
But at least one member of the Public Service Commission wants north Louisiana to pay less than customers in the rest of the state.
“If our region suffered less damage, should we be expected to pay the same for storm recovery?” said PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, the Bossier Parish Democrat who represents north Louisiana.
Because utility companies operate as monopolies in their service areas, the Public Service Commission have the authority to set rates consumers pay for their electricity and natural gas each month. Utilities can charge the price of making and distributing power. The companies also are allowed to seek compensation for the costs of fixing the damages to the electrical grid caused by storms.
