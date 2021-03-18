BATON ROUGE, La. – Utility customers will see some relief from high bills from the February winter storm following a vote Wednesday by the Public Service Commission.
The commission was unanimous in ordering the utility companies to spread out fuel costs over the next six to 12 months instead of adding it to the April bills, according to a report in The Advocate.
The historic winter weather caused created a spike in the demand for heat. Fuel costs – the cost of fuel to operate generating plants – were expected to push customers’ bills well beyond the average payments.
Horror stories have been shared by Texas customers who are receiving monthly bills in the thousands of dollars instead of a couple of hundred. But Texas operates differently in that it is a free market style, compared to Louisiana where the PSC regulates the utilities and costs.
During the record-breaking cold temperatures and ice storm in February, much of the equipment and pipelines that move natural gas to various plants were frozen. In addition, the plants needed more than the planned-on amount of fuel to meet customer demand during those cold days.
The price for most of the natural gas used by a generating plant was negotiated months in advance. But when utilities needed more, they often had to buy it on the daily market, where during the winter storm prices were sky high, The Advocate reported.
Under the rules, utility companies can pass along their fuel costs to customers. It takes two months for fuel costs, in full, to show up on bills .
Hoping to soften the impact on customers, the PSC needed to change the regulations to allow utility companies to spread out the payments, according to The Advocate.