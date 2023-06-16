SHREVEPORT, La. – An official with the Louisiana Public Service Commission says utility crews are working to get electricity restored to customers across Shreveport-Bossier.
Nearly 2,000 utility crews from across the nation are traveling here to help assist in restoring power.
There's at least 18 transmission lines down.
PSC Chairman Foster Campbell says it's the worst storm he's seen In the area in a long time.
“Over half of SWEPCO’s customers are without power. That's never happened before that we know of. It's a terrible catastrophe coming from nowhere really … out of the night,” Campbell said.
Campbell didn't have a timeline for when power would be restored.
He's asking everyone to stay safe from the heat, check on their neighbors and drink plenty of water.