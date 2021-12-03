SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in the 2019 shooting death of a postal worker is competent to stand trial, according to a six-page sanity commission report filed Wednesday in Caddo District Court.
Medical psychologist Todd Lobrano said Michael Gentry, 34, has suffered from psychotic and mood disorders but they do not impair his ability to understand the charges he faces.
“Further, Mr. Gentry’s statements to police following the incident are consistent with someone who was attempting to defer responsibility. He and his fiancée appear to have attempted to concoct a narrative to explain his actions. It is my opinion that Mr. Gentry was able to distinguish between the rightfulness and wrongfulness of his alleged behaviors at the time of the offense in question,” Lobrano wrote.
Gentry is facing charges in state and federal courts in the June 2019 in the slaying of postal worker Antonio Williams, who was shot as he delivered mail to Gentry’s townhouse. Police said Gentry, who was in the living room, picked up a high-powered rifle and fired four shots through the front door, hitting the 52-year-old Williams twice.
Gentry is scheduled to appear Monday in Caddo District Court, where he faces a second-degree murder charge. He also has a pre-trial conference Friday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, where he is also charged with second-degree murder, along with felon in possession of a firearm and using a firearm in a crime of violence. He’s pleaded not guilty in both courts.
Police reports filed in district court by prosecutors said Gentry had been seen talking to Williams minutes before he was killed. Gentry told officers he asked the mail carrier not to leave packages outside his residence because he was concerned about them being stolen.
He claimed he was on the phone with a man who threatened him when shots were fired into the townhouse. He believed it was the man firing the shots.
But Shreveport police detectives said there were discrepancies in Gentry’s story and that of his girlfriend, Leslie Clark, who was with him prior to and after the shooting.
A neighbor walking his dog reported seeing Gentry and Clark come out of the townhouse right after the shooting, acting strange and referring to a man inside, police said. Detectives said they believe that the other person did not exist.
The crime scene evidence showed the gunshots were fired from inside the house, with four expended cartridges found in the living room. Officers also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police said they believe Gentry tried to hide the rifle used in the shooting. Officers canvassing the area after the slaying found the weapon, a Romarm/Cugir WASR-1, by a trail that runs between the townhouse complex and nearby Mall St. Vincent, where Gentry and Clark had been prior to the shooting.
Gentry’s treatment records from Caddo Correctional Center note diagnoses of an unspecified psychotic disorder and substance use disorder, both of which would impair his ability to interact with his attorney and the court during the trial if left untreated, Lobrano wrote in his report.
Gentry said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, has heard voices and sees shadows and spots. He was hospitalized at Brentwood and Willis Knighton for behavioral health issues.
Lobrano's examination of Gentry was part of a sanity commission ordered in May to determine Gentry's ability to assist with his defense. Lobrano examined Gentry last month.
Lobrano said it was difficult to distinguish the symptoms of Gentry’s legitimate mental health problems from those caused by his chronic substance abuse. Despite his mental health problems, Gentry passed competency tests, indicating he had adequate knowledge of the charges he faces and the consequences of a guilty verdict, Lobrano said.
Gentry did not provide an account of what led to his arrest that was consistent with the evidence in the police reports, Lobrano said. “However, he consistently reported that he believed that someone was ‘breaking into’ his house. ‘I shot through the door to scare them away and shot someone.’”
If convicted as charged, Gentry faces life in prison without parole on the state charges. Conviction on the federal charges of killing a federal employee carries a sentence of up to life in prison.