BATON ROUGE, La. - On the same day that a public comment period ended for the Biden administration’s proposed five-year plan for oil and gas leasing, the federal agency that regulates offshore drilling is proposing to free up anywhere from 27 million to 84 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico in 2023 for future exploration.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Thursday released a draft document that outlines the possible scope of two lease sales in 2023 and the environmental effects of any drilling that could happen as a result.
The document, known as an environmental impact statement or EIS, outlines four possible scopes under consideration for the lease sales. Once finalized, the EIS will guide BOEM’s decision-making for the lease sales’ details.
A specific timeline has not been set for the final EIS. However, the Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August, requires two lease sales in the Gulf in 2023 after the sales were previously canceled amid legal fights. The first sale must be held by March, while the second sale has to happen by September.
Read more about drilling in the Gulf from our news partner The Advocate.