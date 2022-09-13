SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two public forums are scheduled later this month to allow tenants and landlords to address substandard rental properties.
One forum will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 specifically tailored for tenants. The second is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 29 for property owners, agents and landlords. Both meetings will be in the Government Plaza Council Chamber.
The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) is holding the meetings in response to the city’s proposed Residential Rental Inspection Program. It's designed to address the issue of substandard rental properties by allowing city officials to inspect and ensure that rental properties meet the minimum standards for safe living conditions.
For years, residents throughout the city have lobbied hard for such a program to help preserve the quality of Shreveport’s neighborhoods and available housing, the MPC said in a news release.
If passed, it would be one of the first programs in Louisiana. If approved it will require rental registration by property owners, and inspections on rental units will occur at least once every two years.
The proposed program, of adopted by City Council, would begin on Jan 1.
The program was developed with the assistance of the MPC’s Community Planning Division and is based upon a review of similar programs in other communities, stakeholder discussions from the city’s neighborhoods, as well as input by local rental property owners, managers, and other experts concerning rental housing registration.
“Rental registration is the first step to ensuring that all of our residents have access to housing that is healthy and safe,” says MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke. “I am incredibly proud of the work the Community Planning Division is doing to bring this program to fruition. Rental registration is an important tool for cities like Shreveport to protect renters, enforce safety, and provide the structural supports government is meant to provide.”
For additional information on the proposed Residential Rental Inspection Program, including application procedures, a guidesheet and FAQs, visit www.shreveportcaddompc.com/rrip