SHREVEPORT, La. -- Citizens got their first -- and only -- look at proposed new city council district lines where they could give some input.
One plan was submitted at the last council meeting. It was a map that had consensus support from members. But there have been some tweaks since then. And several maps were put on display at Southfield School's auditorium Monday evening at a public meeting.
City Councilman Grayson Boucher, a Republican, is concerned that those changes could unfairly tilt the Democrat majority even further. He says the city's 60 percent black majority is fairly represented currently.
Four of the seven districts are majority black, with two white, and one swing district. That's District E in the southwest.
Of recent changes to the redrawn lines, Boucher says, "I think that it definitely solidifies a 5-2 (Democrat-Republican) council. It makes it, five African Americans to two Caucasians. And I think that's a problem for the city because that's not the makeup of the city."
Boucher's booming District D, where he's running for re-election, has to shrink population-wise. That's to bring it in line with the other six districts, as required by law after a new Census.
Demographer Gary Joiner took both white and black neighborhoods out of District D, hoping to achieve balance. But it's not everything Boucher was hoping for.
"I'm losing the Haven in all the plans. I'm losing University Terrace in all the plans. In one plan, I'm using losing Ellerbe Road Estates. So I think that people in my district need to voice their opinion, if they don't want to be put into another district."
Joiner was at the public meeting hosted by Boucher, along with council members John Nickelson and LeVette Fuller, at the Southfield School auditorium.
The council must adopt a map by June 20.