SHREVEPORT, La. -- A public hearing to determine if or how state Highway 3132, also known as the Inner Loop, will be extended will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the LSUS University Center Ballroom.
The meeting will include discussion of the results of an environmental assessment for the project.
The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments and LA 3132 Stage 1 Environmental Study Project Team are hosting the meeting.
A prerecorded presentation of the general location, design features, impacts of the project, tentative project schedule and acquisition of right-of-way will loop during the first two hours of the hearing.
An open house forum with information stations and representatives of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and project team will be available to answer questions throughout the hearing. During the final hour, attendees will have an opportunity to make a public statement.
For more information, visit nlcoglistens.com.