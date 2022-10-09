BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman.
Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on October 7th at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, LA.
Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Way was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black and white
Nike shoes. Way has a tattoo on her left inner forearm and a bluebird tattooed on her left shoulder blade.
If you have any information that can help locate Way, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s
Office at 318-965-2203.