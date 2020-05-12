Johnel Jackson

Johnel Jackson

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are hoping the public can help lead them a missing man.

Johnel Jackson was reported last Thursday at Pierre and Milam wearing a dark blue shirt, light colored blue jeans, and brown Penny loafer shoes.

Jackson has a flat top haircut with some balding and a facial indention to the left side of his face due to a previous injury.

He also has a speech impediment and suffers from a medical diagnosis to result in periods of confusion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Shreveport police.

