SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide more information to citizens on the redistricting process.
Data Center, LLC has developed a redistricting map for public input and and for parish commission consideration and approval.
“We encourage all citizens to attend the latest public meeting opportunity to receive valuable updates on the commission’s redistricting process,” said Caddo Commission President Roy Burrell. “The community’s voice is essential to the process, and we invite our citizens to come learn and ask questions."
For more information on the redistricting process and to view documents and maps, visit caddo.org and click on “Caddo Commission Redistricting Process."
The meeting will be at Government Plaza.