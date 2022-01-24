BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Plans to remove contaminated soil on property on Hamilton Road in Bossier City will be discussed at meetings this week.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust will lead the public meetings and drop-in information sessions related to the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility. All events are in-person at the Butler Educational Complex gym at 649 Wyche St. But the meetings can be joined online or by phone, too.
The 32-acre site where excavation will take place is located at 520 Hamilton Road on the south side of Green Street and about a half-mile north of Interstate 20. From 1930 to 1987, Kerr‐McGee Chemical LLC and its predecessors treated railroad ties with a mixture of creosote and fuel oil on the main property. The west side was used primarily for wood storage and other activities.
The site was decommissioned in 1988. Creosote-related contamination is present on-site and off-site because of the wood treatment operations. In 2005, Kerr-McGee transferred the site to Tronox LLC, a company that Kerr-McGee had newly formed.
In 2011, as part of a Tronox bankruptcy settlement, the Multistate Trust was established to own, investigate, and clean up the site and facilitate its safe reuse.
Meeting topics will include the planned removal of contaminated off-site soil from the Scott-Dickerson homes and nearby areas, community safety during the excavation, past investigations and upcoming soil sampling activities.
The meeting schedules are as follows:
Tuesday
- Drop-in information session - 4 to 5 p.m.
- Public meeting - 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Drop-in information session - 4 to 5 p.m.
- Public meeting - 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The drop-in sessions will give community members the chance to talk one-on-one with LDEQ and Multistate Trust representatives. The public meetings will include a presentation and question-and-answer period. Food will be provided.
To join by phone or online:
- Phone: Call (301) 715-8592. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode 664564.
- Online: Join with this Zoom link or enter tinyurl.com/BossierCity into your browser.