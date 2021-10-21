BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) are hosting two public meetings and a drop-in information session on Oct. 28 to update the community about plans to remove contamination from residential properties near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility on Hamilton Road in Bossier City.
The public meeting topics will include the upcoming removal of contaminated off-site soil from the Scott-Dickerson homes, neighboring properties and nearby ditches; community safety during the field work; and past investigations and sampling activities.
The public meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Minden Road. The drop-in information session will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS:
All events will be held in person. In addition, the two public meetings can be joined by phone or online (Zoom).
- Join by phone: Call (301) 715-8592. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#.
- Join online: Use this Zoom link or enter tinyurl.com/BossierCity into your browser.
Both public meetings will begin with the same presentation. A question-and-answer period will follow.
Topics will not include personal injury (medical) or property claims because the Multistate Trust cannot pay such claims. The Tronox Tort Claims Trust can be reached at (800) 753-2480 or tronoxtorttrust@epiqglobal.com. Visit www.tronoxtorttrust.com
SITE BACKGROUND:
The site is located at 520 Hamilton Road near the intersection of Hamilton Road and Green Street, about a half-mile north of Interstate 20.
The approximate 32-acre site consists of two parcels. The main portion is made up of about 26 acres east of Hamilton Road. Another 6 acres are located west of Hamilton Road.
From 1930 to 1987, Kerr‐McGee Chemical LLC and its predecessors treated railroad ties with a mixture of creosote and fuel oil on the main property. The west property was used primarily for wood storage and other activities.
The site was decommissioned in 1988. The only surface structures currently remaining are an office building and a few concrete pads on the main property. Creosote-related contamination is present on-site and off-site as a result of the wood treatment operations.
In 2005, Kerr-McGee transferred the property to Tronox LLC, a company that Kerr-McGee had newly formed. In 2011, as part of a Tronox bankruptcy settlement, the Multistate Trust assumed responsibility for owning, investigating, cleaning up, and facilitating reuse of the Site.
The Multistate Trust is a private, independent environmental response trust. Its purpose is to protect human health and the environment. Greenfield Environmental Multistate Trust LLC is Trustee of the Multistate Trust.
