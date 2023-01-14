SHREVEPORT, La. - Friends and family gathered Saturday in Texas for a private funeral to honor former Shreveport mayor, Hazel Beard.
A public reception is planned for Sunday in Shreveport from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. It's located at 2500 Southside Drive.
Beard died last month at the age of 92. She was the first woman elected mayor of Shreveport. Beard served from 1990 to 1994.
She was also a business owner and served on the Shreveport City Council.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Samaritan Counseling Center, 1525 Stephens, Shreveport, LA 71101 or any public library.