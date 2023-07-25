SHREVEPORT La. - After two major outbreaks of violence this year in downtown Shreveport, the city is trying to find solutions.
On Tuesday, the City Council's Public Safety Committee was looking for ways to step up their efforts to address violent crime downtown and the rest of the city.
Plans to end the violence downtown include decreasing crowds that hang out in parking lots.
“Whenever there's mass gatherings of people… and behavioral altering substances are being used, conflict is almost certain to happen and those kind of things lead to the conflict that lead to our shootings,” said Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Chief of Police.
There's a continued push for police to enforce the noise ordinance.
Another idea is to crack down on illegal vendors and crowds which are not patronizing downtown businesses.
“But as far as if you're out there and you're not there to be a patron and you're selling drugs, then I think that we need to get very forceful in that,” Grayson Boucher, District D Representative, said.
Chief Smith warns that with people drinking and the later it gets, something is bound to happen.
“So quite often, late in the midnight hour, in the wee hours of the morning, the judgment gets poor, poor decisions are made. Ultimately, we ended up with what we had, people getting shot,” said Chief Smith.
One citizen suggested that to solve the ongoing violence it's going to take more than just the police.
“We going to have to work together, black and white, preachers and non-preachers… everybody is going to have to work together to make this thing work or else we can hang it up,” said a concerned citizen.
Currently downtown has its own unit with about five officers dedicated to that area. That unit is recruiting officers willing to pay them overtime for help during the busy weekend late night hours.
Also, going back to Fourth of July weekend, a mass shooting happened in the MLK neighborhood leaving four dead.
Plans on how to protect against that happening again and around the city was also discussed at the public safety meeting.
One idea is to set up more cameras and to feed more video into the Shreveport Real Time Crime Center. They also want to expand the use of video from residential ring cameras the city plans to give away to eligible homeowners.
Another plan discussed is to better coordinate patrols between the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and offering CPSO overtime to work in Shreveport when off the clock.
MLK resident and MLK Community Development Corporation President, Irma Rogers, says that shootings in the MLK neighborhood are abnormal, but this year, that has changed.
“So, I don't want you to get the impression that we won't do what we need to do in our communities, for our communities, because we will, but we do need help,” said Rogers.
Another public safety meeting is scheduled for August 8 to discuss plans further.