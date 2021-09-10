SHREVEPORT, La. --The bulk of the money received by the City of Shreveport through federal stimulus money will be earmarked for public safety, according to a news release from Mayor Adrian Perkins' office.
The city has received just over $24 million in its first payment of American Rescue Plan funding. A second payment will be issued next year for a total of $48.2 million.
Shreveport reported that the revenue lost due to the pandemic, using the Government Finance Officers Association calculator, was $34.3 million. The funds allocated for revenue replacement will help improve public safety, technology and quality of life for citizens, the news release states.
Perkins held 11 town hall meetings to get public input on how citizens wanted the money spent.
Here's a breakdown of how the allocations:
- $13 million has been allocated for public safety. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) will each receive $6.5 million. SPD will utilize those funds to provide take home vehicles to 185 officers who live within the city limits. Jail upgrades, crime scene vehicles, additional body cameras, radar equipment and new firearms will be funded for police. The fire department will be able to purchase new fire apparatuses, medic units, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suits, bunker gear and CPR devices.
- $6 million will be dedicated to the Water and Sewerage Department. Plans for the funding includes a water sector project, repairs at the T.L. Amiss Water Treatment Plant and the purchase of smart fire hydrants.
- $5 million will be set aside for technology. The funds will be utilized on a traffic signal system, the Real Time Crime Center, annual video management system and cyber security training.
- $5 million will be received by the Department of Public Works. Those dollars will allow for the purchase of new equipment, trash trucks and winter proofing equipment.
- $5 million will be distributed to Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) for park and facility improvements. SPAR will use $750,000 for the A.B. Palmer Tennis Center, walking trail and building upgrades; and another $750,000 will go toward replacing the HVAC system at Shreveport City Court.
- $4.5 million will be given to the Department of Engineering. Capital projects will focus on critical infrastructure needs.
- $3 million has been designated for SporTran. Most of the funding will address adding transit shelter and ADA transit improvements, including repairing and replacing curb cuts and the adjacent approaching sidewalks and improvements of bus landing pads and ADA accessibility. It will also be utilized for 4-wheel drive vehicles and snow chains and tires to fit 10 percent of the fixed-route and paratransit (On-Demand) fleets.
- $2.5 million will be acquired by the Department of Community Development. Community Development will spend those dollars on its workforce development program, automotive incubator and a state-of-the-art workforce van for community outreach.
- $3 million will be provided for economic development. The City of Shreveport is working on a collaborative project with Sci-Port and an endeavor to support new incoming businesses.
- $1 million will be utilized for the City of Shreveport’s response to COVID-19. This will further vaccination incentive efforts and testing.