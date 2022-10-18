Pumpkin Shine On Line Forecast
Pumpkin Shine On Line Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for clear and quite cool weather for the Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park this evening.  It continues until 8 p.m.  Temperatures will be in the 50s early and 40s toward the end.  Rain is not expected.

Enjoy!

