SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe weather and flash flooding turned deadly over the weekend in Shreveport.
One man died when the car he was in got caught up in flash flooding near Hearne and Midway Avenue. It's an area that has been flood-prone for a long time.
Flooding has been so troublesome over the years that signs and flashing lights are posted to warn drivers when water is over the road. Pumps are also installed to aid in removal of the water.
Saturday evening, water from the torrential rainfall was approximately 15 feet deep at the underpass, reaching almost to the underside of the Union Pacific Railway Railway Bridge.
Shreveport firefighters arrived at 5:43 p.m. to find a submerged car with two people inside. One man was rescued. The other man surfaced briefly but went underwater and did not come up again.
Firefighters and police officers attempted to find him but had to be rescued themselves because of the rising, swift current. The man's body was found early Sunday morning after the water receded.
Hearne Avenue, which is also U.S. Highway 171, is maintained by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. DOTD also has oversight of the pumping system and checks it on a monthly basis.
Spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KTBS Monday DOTD employees verified the pumps were operating even though the roadway was inundated at the time because of the storm.
"Permanent advanced warning signage and flashing lights were operating," Buchanan said, adding during a power outage the pumps and warning lights will not operate.
She also reminds drivers it can be difficult to judge water depth so it's always advisable not to drive during storms unless absolutely necessary.
The name of the drowning victim has not been released by the Caddo Coroner's Office.