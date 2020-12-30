BOSSIER CITY, La. -- First they're ripped off trying to buy purebred puppies. Now they're riled up because law enforcement is not chasing after the suspects.
Those suspects are two women who are partners in life and crime, and are thought to now be living in Bossier City. We can't identify them since they're not charged with new crimes. But victims shared records with KTBS showing they've been caught committing scams before.
Lately, they've posted in Facebook groups, such as those dedicated to Chihuahuas or Yorkshire Terriers. They claim to have purebreds for sale -- using likely stolen pictures of pups. They demand a deposit on a cash app for $150 or $200, according to receipts victims shared with us.
Then they send the buyer to a bogus address -- sometimes a long drive away -- to get their dog that does not exist.
"Once you pay her she blocks you on Facebook," says Tammy Meyers of New Iberia Parish. "She blocks you on text messages. Everything. And then she makes a new name after she scams someone."
Meyers filed a complaint with her sheriffs office. She says they were going to send the case to Bossier City Police, since that's where the suspects are thought to live. But BCPD says they have no record of the case.
"It's really ridiculous that these people are doing this and we can not get nothing done about it," Meyers says, explaining that law enforcement does not want to delve into what they consider a petty case of theft.
"Everyone would have to make a complaint because it was only $150," Meyers says of her loss. "And they can't do anything for that amount."
Another victim, Rebecca Cupit of Clinton, says she filed a complaint with Lafayette Police because that's the city where the scammers sent her to pick up her non-existent dog.
"They said this sort of thing happens every day and they weren't going to take it because it was just $200," Cupit said of her lost deposit.
Meyers says she acted out of emotion to connect with the sellers who offered a Chihuahua puppy.
"She kept telling me it was purebred. And I was just so lonesome because my dog had died last September. And my husband finally decided to let me have another Chihuahua. And I just wanted one so bad, I never even checked into anything," Meyers admitted with regret.
Police advise that if you're making any sort of online purchase to make sure the seller is legitimate.
We tried but were unable to contact the women identified by the victims as the scammers.