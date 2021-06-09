SHREVEPORT, La - Caddo Sheriff’s patrol deputies arrested two juveniles overnight for stealing a vehicle in north Shreveport, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 5000 block of Town North Drive where the owner of a 2012 GMC Sierra reported his vehicle had just been stolen.
Deputies spotted the vehicle on LA Hwy. 538 and initiated a pursuit which ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle pulled into the Royal Inn motel on North Market Street.
The driver, age 15, ran to a room at the motel and his passenger, age 14, stayed in the vehicle. Both were taken into custody.
Sheriff’s Det. Vincent Jackson said the suspects were part of a group that had been entering unlocked vehicles to steal items from inside. The vehicle was left unlocked and the suspects located a spare key inside.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested for Aggravated Flight, Simple Burglary of Vehicle, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The 14-year-old was arrested for Simple Burglary of a Vehicle. Both were booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Facility.
The case remains under investigation.