SHREVEPORT, La. -- Cut the budget first. Ask for a tax hike later. That looks to be the plan to give first responders pay raises in Shreveport.
The Public Safety Committee of the city council discussed cutting $3 million out of the city's more than $400 million overall operating budget for 2021. That's to pay for raises for police, firefighters, and even deputy city marshals. They would get four percent pay raises on the low end of the scale effective at the start of the new year.
But Police Chief Ben Raymond says it's still not enough.
"This is more of a band-aid effect at this point. Four percent will not get us up to the regional average in base pay for police officers," Raymond told the committee.
But Councilman Grayson Boucher says the move is aimed at stemming the flow of Shreveport's first responders to other nearby agencies.
"Morale is at an all time low for our officers and firefighters. We've got to do something," Boucher said. "The facts are they can leave, go across the river, not change their style of life and not have to move and make $8,000 more than they do now, and with better working conditions."
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller agreed that budget cutting is the logical first move.
"We can't wait on another ballot measure for people to tell us up or down with a tax. We need to work with what we have now," Fuller said.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said initial four percent raises would help retain young firefighters.
"Our taxpayers have invested in their basic training. We want them to remain here not only as public servants but also has citizens of Shreveport," Wolverton told the committee.
Some council members say after those initial raises through budget cuts, they could then ask citizens for a quarter-cent sales tax hike to pay for more raises.
Meantime, Fuller says she'll table her initial plan that called only for police raises.
"I believe that we can get what we need to get through a little more negotiation with police and fire."
Boucher says if there are no raises, more first responders will leave, affecting the agencies' response and service.
Raymond says approximately 45 officers have left the SPD this year, including 26 resignations. Wolverton said the SFD has also seen 26 resignations this year among 32 total departures.