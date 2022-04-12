BATON ROUGE, La. - Voters would decide whether to abolish the three appointed positions on Louisiana's top school board under a bill that breezed through the House Education Committee on Tuesday.
The proposal, House Bill 4, was endorsed 7-3 and next faces action in the full House.
It is a constitutional amendment and needs the support of two thirds of both the House and Senate, always a high hurdle.
Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, sponsor of the legislation, said it makes no sense to have a board where eight members are elected by voters and three are named by the governor.
"Let's have one or the other," Tarver told the committee.
