BATON ROUGE, La. - A Senate-passed bill aimed at paving the way for cameras in the classrooms of Louisiana's most affected special education students neared final approval Wednesday when it was endorsed by the House Education Committee.
The measure, Senate Bill 45, cleared the committee without objection after several mothers pleaded with the panel to act on behalf of children with Down's Syndrome, autism and other ailments.
"We have to have action to protect our children," said Eileen Jorgenson, who lives in Ascension Parish and has a 10-year-old daughter with special needs.
The proposal, by Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, would require school districts by Dec. 31 to have policies in place for the installation of cameras in the classrooms of about 9,000 children once funds are available.
