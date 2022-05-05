BATON ROUGE, La. - After passionate arguments, Louisiana's top school board Thursday rejected a bid to allow high school seniors statewide who have failed to reach graduation requirements to do so by meeting other standards because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote was 5-3, one short of the minimum needed on the 11-member state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Three BESE members missed the special meeting.
About 2,400 students statewide do not meet graduation rules because they were unable to pass end-of-course exams designed to ensure that they have a minimal understanding of U. S. history, math and other key subjects.
