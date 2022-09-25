BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job.
Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make.
A nonprofit school called Reach University allows candidates to take online classes in the evening two or three times per week and, in four years or less, emerge with a bachelor's degree that qualifies them to become full-time teachers.
"If four years from now we have 600 additional teachers in the field that is definitely going to make a dent in the staffing challenge," said Em Cooper, deputy assistant superintendent for the state Department of Education.
