BATON ROUGE, La. - A House-passed measure that would require third graders with reading problems to repeat the grade cleared another hurdle Wednesday night when it was endorsed by the powerful Senate Finance Committee.
The measure, House Bill 269, next faces a vote in the full Senate in the last five days of the session.
It won House approval last month 84-12.
Backers contend the measure makes sense because children who struggle with reading by the end of third grade are almost certain to face academic problems throughout their school years.
They also note that Louisiana has been plagued by literacy problems for years, with less than half of K-3 students reading on grade level.
